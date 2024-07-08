PSX Records Highest Ever Closing After Crossing 80,500 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high today after crossing 80,000 for the third time in a little over two weeks.
The KSE-100 index surged by 525 points or 0.65 percent to 80,737 around 2:40 PM today. An encouraging buying despite the PSX building catching fire in the first three hours of trade helped the index enter the 80,000 territory once again.
The KSE-100 index closed at 80,566, up 353 points or 0.44 percent. This is the highest-ever closing recorded by the benchmark index.
Top Volumes
The highest participation was witnessed in Hum Network Limited (PSX: HUMNL) with over 20.66 million shares traded, followed by National Bank of Pakistan (PSX: NBP) and The Bank of Punjab (PSX: BOP). The scrips had 19.5 million shares and 17.5 million shares traded, respectively.
|SCRIP
|PRICE
|HIGH
|LOW
|CHANGE
|VOLUME
|HUMNL
|11.37
|11.65
|10.91
|0.5
|20,667,563
|NBP
|51.05
|51.37
|46.91
|4.01
|19,555,510
|BOP
|5.78
|5.85
|5.59
|0.09
|17,587,329
|PIAHCLA
|21.79
|21.79
|19.65
|1.89
|13,861,550
|PRL
|25.46
|25.5
|24.34
|0.99
|12,790,152
|AKBL
|31.0
|31.25
|28.52
|1.86
|8,792,460
|MLCF
|38.7
|39.3
|37.26
|1.05
|6,903,610
