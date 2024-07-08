PSX Records Highest Ever Closing After Crossing 80,500 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high today after crossing 80,000 for the third time in a little over two weeks.

The KSE-100 index surged by 525 points or 0.65 percent to 80,737 around 2:40 PM today. An encouraging buying despite the PSX building catching fire in the first three hours of trade helped the index enter the 80,000 territory once again.

The KSE-100 index closed at 80,566, up 353 points or 0.44 percent. This is the highest-ever closing recorded by the benchmark index.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Hum Network Limited (PSX: HUMNL) with over 20.66 million shares traded, followed by National Bank of Pakistan (PSX: NBP) and The Bank of Punjab (PSX: BOP). The scrips had 19.5 million shares and 17.5 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME HUMNL 11.37 11.65 10.91 0.5 20,667,563 NBP 51.05 51.37 46.91 4.01 19,555,510 BOP 5.78 5.85 5.59 0.09 17,587,329 PIAHCLA 21.79 21.79 19.65 1.89 13,861,550 PRL 25.46 25.5 24.34 0.99 12,790,152 AKBL 31.0 31.25 28.52 1.86 8,792,460 MLCF 38.7 39.3 37.26 1.05 6,903,610