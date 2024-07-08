SECP Seeks Details of Fire Incident, Losses from PSX

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has sought details of today’s fire incident from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Earlier, in a statement, PSX said that a fire at a broker’s office caused limited damage to the building housing the brokerage firms. However, there was no risk or damage to the PSX office building, trading systems, servers, and connectivity at the Exchange.

It added that amidst the fire threat, PSX exercised high-security alert and caution whereby no one was allowed to enter the main compound of the building except essential personnel, firefighters, and fire-fighting crew.

The SECP has directed PSX to provide details of the incident including causes and details of losses and duration of suspension of trading and directed to ensure smooth operations.

SECP has also sought report on complaints of mishandling of media persons and directed PSX to adopt SOPs for media handling during crises.