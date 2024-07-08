USC to Introduce Open Framework Agreement for Sugar Procurement

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has prepared a plan for emergency procurement of sugar under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package.
The USC has issued a tender for the pre-qualification of sugar mills for the supply of sugar. The open Framework Agreement will be signed for a period of one year with the selected bidders after the bidding process on-demand/ as and when required supply of sugar to be procured through subsequent call-off quotations with the successful bidder(s).
Only the prequalified applicants shall be entitled to participate in the procurement proceedings and the Open Framework Agreement will be signed between the procuring agency and the successful bidder(s).
The corporation has directed interested sugar mills/suppliers to submit the pre-qualification documents by July 22.
