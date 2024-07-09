Balochistan Stops Recruitment in Underfunded Universities

The Balochistan cabinet banned new recruitment in universities on Monday and formed a special committee to review the Public Sector Universities Act, comparing it with those of other provinces.
During a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, it was unanimously agreed to establish this special committee. The committee includes provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Bakht Khan Kakar, and the higher education department’s secretary. They are tasked with making recommendations within seven days.
CM Bugti expressed regret that universities lacked funds for salaries despite ongoing recruitment and construction projects. He emphasized that the provincial government is striving to establish good governance and improve service delivery in the province, noting that reforms are being introduced for the betterment of various departments.
