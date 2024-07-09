PMLTC CEO Highlights Currency Conversion, Sales Tax Recovery Issues in Meeting with Finance Minister

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by the President and CEO of Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (PMLTC) Zhang Lei accompanied by Deputy CEO Ma Desheng and CFO Wang Bo at Finance Division today.

Lei extended her congratulations to the minister on assuming office and appreciated the government’s efforts in driving reforms and structural developments across various sectors.

She provided an overview of China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. Ltd. (CET) and its ongoing projects in several countries.

Lei briefed the minister on the progress of the Matiari-Lahore HVDC project and discussed potential opportunities in Pakistan pertaining to hybrid renewable energy and hydrogen production. The delegation also raised some issues related to currency conversion and sales tax recovery from the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

The Finance Minister acknowledged the contributions of PMLTC to infrastructure development and assured the delegation of required support through relevant government channels. He highlighted the importance of successfully concluding the IMF program to bolster foreign exchange reserves and underscored the ongoing reforms in Pakistan’s power sector.