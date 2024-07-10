FBR Transfers Over Two Dozen Senior Customs Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 25 officials of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-18-20) with immediate effect.
In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Wednesday.
According to the notification, Ziaullah Shams (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20), Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Peshawar is also assigned the look after charge of the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Dera Ismail Khan in addition to his already assigned duties till posting of a regular incumbent.
Haleema Qasim (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) has been given a new assignment as Director, Strategic Exports Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.
Other officials, who have been transferred from one position to another included officials of the Directorate General of Customs Intelligence and Additional Directors, Directorate of Transit Trade.
