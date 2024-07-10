IHC Summons FBR Official For Failing to Help Investigate Renowned Private School

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has observed that the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) Zone-I Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad has failed to legally assist the court in the matter of show cause notice issued to a renowned private school of Islamabad.
The Chief Justice, IHC has directed Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad to appear before the court in the next date of hearing in the matter of Roots Millennium Schools Pvt Ltd.
In this connection, the Chief Justice, IHC has issued instructions to Chairman FBR for immediate compliance with the court order.
According to the directive of the Chief Justice, IHC, under the order of the court, Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) Zone appeared in person, but was unable to assist the court as to the legality of the issue involved. The concerned Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue shall appear in person on the next date of hearing. Let a copy of this order also be remitted to the Chairman FBR, order of the Chief Justice, IHC order added.
The constitutional petition has been filed by a leading private school of Islamabad against the show cause notice issued by the FBR.
The following questions of public importance arise for determination before this court:
- Whether the show cause notice is based on incorrect information and unlawful information and is thus in violation of section 81 to section 84 read with section 172 of the Income Tax Ordinance and is thus liable to be declared bad in law and thus struck down accordingly?
