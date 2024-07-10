Finance Minister Stresses Enhancing Rice Yields for Better Quality, Value Addition

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by the representatives of Rice Exporters Associations of Pakistan (REAP) at the Finance Division today.

The representatives from REAP briefed the minister on the growth of the agriculture sector, particularly rice crop. They highlighted the strengths of their industry and presented some tax measures for consideration.

The minister appreciated the delegation for their role in the bumper production and export of rice, raising the overall export volume to $8 billion. He highlighted the pivotal role of the agriculture sector as one of the engines of economic growth, emphasizing its significance in driving national prosperity.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing rice yields for improved quality and value addition. He assured exporters of the government’s support, encouraging them to persist in their efforts to further strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global market.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to fostering growth in the agriculture sector and maximizing export potential. Member-Custom Policy FBR and Member-IR Policy also attended the meeting.