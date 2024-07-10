Jaffer Business Systems Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft Secure Productivity Excellence Partner of the Year

Jaffer Business Systems has recently won the Secure Productivity Excellence 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are excited to share that JBS has received the Microsoft Partner of the Year award for 2024, the only partner in Pakistan to achieve this honor this year. This award is a recognition of our work in enhancing security and productivity through Microsoft solutions for two of our prominent customers, a leading telco and bank,” said Veqar Ul Islam, CEO of Jaffer Business Systems.

He added: “Our future strategy revolves around AI and Sustainability, thus making them thecornerstone of our business for 2025 and beyond. We’re excited about the future and how working together with Microsoft will continue to shape our success and the success of our clients.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year.

Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Jaffer Business Systems was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Secure Productivity Excellence.

Secure Productivity solutions offered by Jaffer Business Systems have helped organizations adapt to evolving business priorities by providing robust security frameworks and compliance measures. Partnering with Microsoft allows JBS to leverage cutting-edge security technologies, ensuring business continuity and resilience while exceeding customer expectations.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.

He further added: “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards press release guidelines for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.