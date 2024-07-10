PSX to Remain Closed For 2 Days Next Week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced that it will remain closed on 16 July and 17 July being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, Staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17 2024 on account of Ashura, 9th and 10th Muharram, 1446 A.H,” the main bourse informed investors on Wednesday.

The federal government on Tuesday declared a two-day holiday on the 16th and 17th of July 2024 to observe Ashura on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

In a notification on Tuesday, the Cabinet Division stated, “The Prime Minister is pleased to declare 16th and 17th July 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 AH)”.