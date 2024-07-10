Security Survey 2024 Reveals Worsening Situation in Pakistan

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), has released the results of its latest Security Survey 2024, highlighting increasing concerns over the country’s deteriorating security environment.

Respondents reported a deterioration in the overall security situation in 2024 compared to 2023. Specifically, Karachi saw a worsening situation from 69 percent to 80 percent, with members expressing concerns about growing incidents of street crime not only in the metropolis but across Sindh. Similarly, Balochistan’s security situation also worsened, increasing from 68 percent to 75 percent.

The survey, conducted during June 2024 compared to the same period last year, covers members’ feedback on the security environment in Pakistan’s commercial hubs.

On a positive note, marginal improvements were noted in Lahore, where the security situation improved from 73 percent to 49 percent, in Punjab from 63 percent to 53 percent, and in Peshawar from 68 percent to 58 percent.

It is pertinent to note that security remains one of the top three concerns for doing business in Pakistan for 71 percent of the survey respondents, consistent with the 2023 survey.

Commenting on the results, Kamran Ataullah Khan, OICCI management committee member, remarked, “Our members stress the importance of sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies to enhance security, which is crucial for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).” He pointed out that visits by foreign nationals for business purposes have been impacted by economic instability and security incidents.

OICCI CE/Secretary General M Abdul Aleem highlighted that the survey provides detailed feedback from foreign investors on various aspects of doing business related to security, such as street crimes, expatriate security, illegal gratification, and protests.

The OICCI Security Survey has been conducted annually since 2015. This year responses were received from over two-thirds of members, including CEOs and senior management. Approximately 75 percent of OICCI members are based in Karachi, with the remainder in Lahore and Islamabad, operating throughout the country.