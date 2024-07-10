What to Do If a Ransomware Attack Hits You: An Ultimate Guide

Ransomware is malicious software designed to block your access to a PC/Mac or encrypt your data until a ransom is paid. This infection can occur through phishing emails, downloads from untrusted sources, or vulnerabilities in outdated software on your device. Once infected, your files are encrypted, making them impossible to access, and a ransom is demanded for their release.

Ransomware attacks have recently become very common. Here’s exactly how to respond and save yourself from financial and data loss if attacked.

Immediate Steps to Take

A) Disconnect the Infected Device

You need to disconnect the infected device from the network to prevent the ransomware from spreading to other devices.

Assess the Situation

Determine which files or folders have been encrypted by the attacker and, if possible, identify the type of ransomware. This can help decide the next steps.

Notify Relevant Authorities

If your work PC is attacked, inform your IT department and, if applicable, report the incident to the cybercrime units. This can be vital for legal and insurance purposes.

Do Not Pay the Ransom!

That’s very important! Paying the ransom does not guarantee that you will get all your files back. According to research on top ransomware groups by ExpressVPN, many of them target organizations with important data, increasing the chances that the victims will pay the ransom, but recovery is not guaranteed.

B) The Recovery Process

Restore from Backups

Restore your system to the point before the infection. This can be done on both PC and Mac systems. Before that, ensure that the backup is clean and not infected.

Use Decryption Tools

Check if a decryption tool is available for the ransomware variant you are dealing with, and try decrypting the data.

No Backup? Reset the System!

Unfortunately, if you do not have backups available, you may need to reset your system and reinstall everything you had before the attack, including the operating system and all applications.

C) Strengthening Your Defense

Update Software & Operating System

Ensure that the operating system and all applications are up to date. If not, update everything to patch any vulnerability that ransomware could exploit.

Install Security & Privacy Software

Using a VPN and a reliable antivirus or anti-malware program could help you detect and prevent future infections.

Educate Employees (for Companies)

Conduct regular training sessions for your employees on recognizing phishing attempts and other common attacks ransomware syndicates use.

D) Long-term Prevention Strategies

Regular Backups

Back up and encrypt all your important data regularly, and store these backups offline.

Use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Use MFA/2FA (Two-Factor Authentication), such as Cisco Secure Access by Duo, to add an extra layer of security to your online accounts and systems.

Monitor Network Traffic

Add monitoring tools to the network to detect suspicious activity early and respond promptly.

Conclusion

Ransomware attacks can be dreadful, but a well-planned and prepared response can reduce the impact. To protect your data, immediate action, recovery, and long-term preventive measures are important.

We hope you understand the steps to take when you are attacked and implement security practices to minimize the risks associated with ransomware attacks.

This article is written by Fahad Khan. He is a business graduate with a keen interest in technology and is currently serving as the digital marketing manager for a tech company.