Another Aircraft to be Transported by Road

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) is transferring defunct aircraft from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to the Aviation Training Institute in Hyderabad. These planes will be used for training purposes.

A second defunct MD-83 aircraft, weighing 60 tons, will be relocated on Monday night. The plane will be transported in two parts using advanced trailers via the National Highway and Gharo-Thatta route. The authorities have already issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the move.

This follows the successful transfer of another plane to the institute via the Super Highway. Project Director Munir Alam confirmed that all arrangements are complete, reflecting PAA’s commitment to enhancing training facilities and resource utilization.