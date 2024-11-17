Teenager Drowns While Swimming in Dubai Beach

A 15-year-old Indian expatriate tragically drowned after being swept away by strong currents while swimming off Al Mamzar beach.

The boy, a student at a Dubai-based Indian school, was enjoying a family outing with his parents and siblings on Friday evening when the accident occurred.

According to social workers familiar with the incident, the boy and his older sister were both caught in the powerful currents.

“The panicked family called for help, and a Syrian swimmer nearby rushed to assist,” said Ibrahim Berike, a social worker and volunteer with the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre.

While the sister was successfully rescued, the boy was pulled further out by the current. His body was later recovered.

Berike added that the parents were on the shore watching their children when the incident happened.

“Both siblings knew how to swim and were enjoying a casual swim when they suddenly started to be pulled in,” he said. “The mother mentioned that the boy disappeared in an instant, and she still doesn’t fully understand what happened. It must have been an extremely strong undercurrent.”

The family, originally from Kerala in southern India, has been residing in the UAE for several years.

“He was the third of four siblings and a kind-hearted boy,” shared a relative who chose to remain anonymous. “He was always well-mannered and respectful whenever we saw him at family gatherings. We are praying for the family to find the strength and patience to endure this heartbreaking loss.”

The boy will be laid to rest in Dubai after the necessary paperwork and formalities are completed, the relative added.