BYD Marks 30th Anniversary with Roll-Off of 10 Millionth NEV

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and power batteries, today marked a historic moment in its 30th-anniversary celebration with the roll-off of its 10-millionth NEV at its Xiaomo Production Base in the Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone.

This significant achievement underscores BYD’s unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation and reinforces its position as a global leader in the automotive industry.

At the event, BYD’s Chairman and President, Mr. Wang Chuanfu, delivered a keynote address reflecting on the company’s remarkable transformation from a small startup with just 20 employees to a multinational corporation with nearly one million staff worldwide. Mr. Wang highlighted BYD’s dedication to technological innovation and its crucial role in shaping the future of mobility.

BYD has recently marked its official launch in Pakistan market with two of its signature vehicles, ATTO 3 and Seal. With a goal to electrify 50% of the local automobiles sold by 2030, the company not only aims to broaden the charging infrastructure but also establish local manufacturing down the line, all to facilitate a transition toward sustainable and green energy infrastructure in the country.

Achieving the milestone of 10 million NEVs is a testament to BYD’s steadfast commitment to sustainable development. The company is now the first automaker in the world to reach this groundbreaking figure.

Remarkably, BYD took 15 years to produce the first 5 million NEVs and achieved the next 5 million in just 15 months, demonstrating the company’s strategic focus on new energy vehicles and its continuous technological advancement.

The 10-millionth vehicle, a DENZA Z9, was presented to Mr. Feng Ji, Founder and CEO of Game Science and the visionary behind the critically acclaimed game Black Myth: Wukong.

Mr. Wang emphasized that BYD’s success is built on a foundation of bold vision, relentless execution, and unwavering perseverance. He attributed the company’s achievements to its strong technological capabilities and deeply embedded engineering culture. “The soul of BYD’s engineers is the soul of our company,” he said.

To provide an in-depth look into BYD’s culture, Qin Shuo, a renowned Chinese financial journalist and author, conducted interviews with nearly 100 mid-to-senior level executives and employees. These insights have been compiled into the book “The Soul of Engineers”.

Looking to the future, Mr. Wang outlined BYD’s strategic roadmap and introduced the “BYD Basic Guidelines”—a comprehensive document that encapsulates the company’s foundational principles, historical experiences, and forward-looking strategies. This framework will guide BYD’s continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.

Looking ahead, BYD will invest 100 billion yuan in developing intelligent technologies that integrate artificial intelligence with automotive systems, driving comprehensive upgrades of its entire vehicle lineup. This commitment will ensure BYD remains at the forefront of technological advancement, maintaining a competitive edge in the global market while fulfilling people’s aspirations for a better life.

With a steadfast focus on the engineering spirit and a dedication to sustainable development, BYD is poised to strengthen its position as a world-class high-tech enterprise.