Cotton Arrivals Down 34% As of November 15

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 18, 2024 | 12:55 pm

Cotton arrivals in Pakistan fell by 34 percent on a year-on-year basis as of November 15, according to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA).

Total arrivals this year stand at 4.894 million bales compared to 7.371 million bales during the same period last year.

According to the breakup of the data, cotton arrivals from Sindh province stood at 2.649 million bales, down 33 percent over the previous year.

Cotton arrivals from Punjab stood at 2.245 million bales, down 35 percent over the previous year.

According to Arif Habib Limited, the overall decrease in cotton arrivals has been attributed to poor farmer economics and the delayed planting of the cotton crop.

ProPK Staff

lens

