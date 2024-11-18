Dozens of Female Madrassah Students Hospitalised After Food Poisoning

At least 35 female students of a madrassah in Chak No. 204, Faisalabad, fell unconscious after consuming toxic food, 24NewsHD TV reported on Monday.
Rescue 1122 teams promptly responded to the incident, transferring the affected students to Allied Hospital-II for treatment.
According to Director Emergency Dr. Bushra, the students, aged between 12 and 16, began feeling unwell after having dinner the previous night.
Dr. Bushra confirmed that all the students are now in stable condition. While some have already been discharged, others remain under observation at the hospital.
