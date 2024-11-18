FBR Chairman Alerted of Director Internal Audit’s Alleged Fake Invoice Scam

A high court lawyer has alerted Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of alleged corruption committed by Additional Director Internal Audit Abbottabad, sources told ProPakistani.

In a letter to the FBR Chairman, the lawyer accused the FBR official of issuing fake and fraudulent invoices in the name of the same firm for two years.

The letter includes evidence of these activities and urges an investigation to uncover who has benefited from the scheme. It also points out that despite these allegations, the accused officer was recently sent for training by a commissioner.

Sources added that repeated attempts to obtain a response from the FBR spokesperson regarding the letter have gone unanswered.