Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan Down by 18% in October 2024

The net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country stood at $133 million in October 2024, down 18 percent compared to the FDI of $163 million in the same month last year.
In October 2024, foreign direct investment inflows stood at $240.4 million, up 19 percent over inflows of $202.6 million in October 2023. While outflows in October 2024 stood at $107.2 million, up 173 percent compared to outflows of $39.2 million in October 2023.
During 4MFY25, net FDI inflows rose 43 percent to $1.242 billion compared to inflows of $868.2 million in 4MFY24.
During 4MFY25, the highest FDI inflows of $576.9 million were received from China, followed by Hong Kong at $106.4 million, the United Kingdom at $97 million, the United States at $41.6 million, and France with inflows of $53.6 million during the period under review.
The power sector was the major recipient of FDI in 4MFY25, attracting inflows of $542.5 million, followed by financial business at $198.3 million, oil and gas exploration at $104.8 million, and electronics at $53.9 million.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.