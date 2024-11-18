Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan Down by 18% in October 2024

The net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country stood at $133 million in October 2024, down 18 percent compared to the FDI of $163 million in the same month last year.

In October 2024, foreign direct investment inflows stood at $240.4 million, up 19 percent over inflows of $202.6 million in October 2023. While outflows in October 2024 stood at $107.2 million, up 173 percent compared to outflows of $39.2 million in October 2023.

During 4MFY25, net FDI inflows rose 43 percent to $1.242 billion compared to inflows of $868.2 million in 4MFY24.

During 4MFY25, the highest FDI inflows of $576.9 million were received from China, followed by Hong Kong at $106.4 million, the United Kingdom at $97 million, the United States at $41.6 million, and France with inflows of $53.6 million during the period under review.

The power sector was the major recipient of FDI in 4MFY25, attracting inflows of $542.5 million, followed by financial business at $198.3 million, oil and gas exploration at $104.8 million, and electronics at $53.9 million.