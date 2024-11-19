Govt Announces a Small Relief For Hajj Pilgrims

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 19, 2024 | 3:51 pm

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has managed to offer relief to Hajj aspirants by reducing the cost of air travel for the 2025 pilgrimage by $50 per pilgrim, sources told ProPakistani.

The airfare has been fixed at $800 for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), compared to $850 last year. PIA has been allocated a quota to transport 35,000 pilgrims which is equivalent to the quota granted to Saudi Airlines.

ALSO READ

Additionally, Air Sial will handle 3,500 pilgrims, Air Blue 7,300, and Serene Air 7,500.

