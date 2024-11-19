Govt Announces a Small Relief For Hajj Pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has managed to offer relief to Hajj aspirants by reducing the cost of air travel for the 2025 pilgrimage by $50 per pilgrim, sources told ProPakistani.
The airfare has been fixed at $800 for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), compared to $850 last year. PIA has been allocated a quota to transport 35,000 pilgrims which is equivalent to the quota granted to Saudi Airlines.
Additionally, Air Sial will handle 3,500 pilgrims, Air Blue 7,300, and Serene Air 7,500.
