PTCL Group Partners with Atlas Honda Ltd. to Champion Road Safety Through Bike Safe Riding Training Initiative

PTCL Group, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication services provider, has taken a step forward towards road safety with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Atlas Honda Ltd. This collaboration underscores PTCL’s commitment to promoting safe commuting practices for motorcyclists and aligns with the Group’s ongoing Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) initiatives.

The signing ceremony, held at the Atlas Honda Limited office in Lahore, with Taimoor Khan, Group VP HSE & Sustainability PTCL & Ufone 4G and Zafar Iqbal, GM After Sales, Atlas Honda signing the MoU.

The partnership introduces specialized “Training of Trainers” (TOT) sessions, led by certified trainers from Atlas Honda, aimed at instilling essential safety skills amongst PTCL’s field staff, who rely on motorcycles for their daily commute.

The training sessions will cover a comprehensive range of topics, from essential bike handling techniques to advanced road safety protocols. Moreover, the collaboration aims to cultivate a proactive safety mindset amongst PTCL employees, enhancing their awareness and reducing on-road risks.

Furthermore, the MOU with Atlas Honda also exemplifies PTCL Group’s commitment to its ever-growing employee well-being program by fostering sustainable activities that benefit employees and contribute to community welfare at large.

PTCL employees participating in the TOT program will carry forward the message of safe riding, amplifying the initiative’s positive impact. The event concluded with both parties expressing enthusiasm for the potential of this partnership to make roads safer for everyone.