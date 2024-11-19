SECP Significantly Increases Fees for Company Registration

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has massively raised fee for submission of documents by different categories of companies.

The SECP has issued an SRO 1806(I)/2024 to amend the Seventh Schedule of the Companies Act 2017.

Under the Companies Act, there shall be paid in respect of the several matters mentioned in the Seventh Schedule the several fees therein, for the time being, specified fees as the Commission may direct.

The SECP has raised the fee from Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 5,500 for the electronic submission of documents for the registration of a company whose nominal share capital does not exceed Rs. 100,000.

For registration of a company whose nominal share capital does not exceed Rs. 100,000, a fee of Rs. 10,000 would be charged on the manual submission of documents.

Previously, the fee was Rs. 2,200 for the manual submission of documents.

The SECP has also increased fee seeking approval, sanction, permission, exemption, direction, or confirmation of the Commission or the registrar in the matters, as the case may be, a non-refundable application processing fee in respect of the application for reservation of any proposed name for registration of a company from the registrar.

For reservation of any proposed name for registration of a company from the registrar, the fee has been increased from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,000 for electronic submission of documents. In the case of manual submission of documents, the fee has been raised from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000.

The SECP has imposed a fee of Rs. 100,000 for electronic submission of documents for registration of companies as a group under regulations 138/140 of the Companies Regulations 2024.

The SECP has imposed a fee of Rs. 100,000 for manual submission of documents for registration of companies as a group under regulations 138/140 of the Companies Regulations 2024.