Bitcoin Makes History After Breaching $94,000 Level For First Time Ever

Published Nov 20, 2024 | 1:56 pm
Bitcoin Dollars

Bitcoin skyrocketed to a new all-time high after breaching the $94,000 level early on Wednesday morning (PKT).

BTC touched a record $94,000 on the nose. At 12:30 AM today, it hit $94,041.

At 1 PM today, the flagship cryptocurrency was up 1.75 percent, trading around $93,197.

The crypto space started packing some real weight since the US election earlier this month which put Donald Trump back in the Oval Office in Washington.

At the time of filing, BTC has a full diluted market cap of $1.96 trillion and 19.78 million coins in circulation.

The $100,000 mark doesn’t seem far off and may arrive sometime between today and December 31. Experts have suggested that this trend will persist as long as institutional interest remains red hot as it has over the past 18 months.

