Hallmark Changes Name to Supernet Technologies Limited

Hallmark Company Limited (PSX: HCL) has changed its name to Supernet Technologies Limited.
In accordance with the approval of the Board of Directors of Hallmark Company Limited has resolved that the name of “Hallmark Company Limited” be changed to “Supernet Technologies Limited” subject to SECP’s and shareholder’s approval in the upcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting in accordance with the Companies Act, 2017 and other ancillary laws for the time being enforced.
Hallmark Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 31 October, 1981 under the repealed Companies Act, 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017), and subsequently obtained registration under repealed Insurance Act, 1938, (now the Insurance Ordinance, 2000) as an insurer.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.