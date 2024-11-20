Hallmark Changes Name to Supernet Technologies Limited

Hallmark Company Limited (PSX: HCL) has changed its name to Supernet Technologies Limited.

In accordance with the approval of the Board of Directors of Hallmark Company Limited has resolved that the name of “Hallmark Company Limited” be changed to “Supernet Technologies Limited” subject to SECP’s and shareholder’s approval in the upcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting in accordance with the Companies Act, 2017 and other ancillary laws for the time being enforced.

Hallmark Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 31 October, 1981 under the repealed Companies Act, 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017), and subsequently obtained registration under repealed Insurance Act, 1938, (now the Insurance Ordinance, 2000) as an insurer.