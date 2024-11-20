Karachi Customs Recovers Heavy Bikes and Vehicles in Major Raid

Customs Enforcement Karachi has taken strict action against smuggling. They seized heavy bikes and vehicles worth Rs. 371.8 million including some with government number plates.

A special team was formed for this operation. It included Additional Collector Mr. Baasit Hussain, Deputy Collector ASO Syed Muhammad Raza Naqvi, and Mr. Azhar Malik from the SPS Car Squad.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) worked with an intelligence agency to raid storage facilities in Saddar and DHA Phase-I, Karachi. They recovered 37 old and used sports bikes worth Rs. 107.6 million.

In another operation in Malir Cantt, Karachi, the team seized 21 smuggled vehicles valued at Rs. 264.22 million. The total value of the seized items, including duties and taxes, is Rs. 371.8 million.

The vehicles were taken under Section 168 of the Customs Act 1969. Legal notices were issued under Section 171 of the same law.

Investigations are ongoing to catch the people behind this smuggling network.