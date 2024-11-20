LESCO Extends Deadline for Bidirectional Green Meter Installation

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced an extension for installing bidirectional green meters for solar energy systems. This marks the third time the deadline has been pushed forward, allowing consumers to secure No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for meter procurement until November 30.

The extension was necessitated by LESCO’s failure to ensure the timely procurement of smart meters, which are essential for accurately monitoring electricity usage in solar systems. Previously, the company issued a notification imposing restrictions from November 15.

ALSO READ Govt Will be in a Position to Reduce Tax Rates Soon: Minister of State for Finance

However, with the new extension, consumers can apply for and obtain NOCs until the end of the month. After the November 30 deadline, the installation of smart Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters will commence for solar energy systems.

LESCO has set the price of these meters at Rs. 41,000, with additional installation charges to be borne by the consumers. According to sources, these smart meters will be equipped with advanced software capable of recording both imported and exported electricity units, providing a transparent system for net metering.

Moreover, all billing processes will be managed through a centralized control room, ensuring efficient and accurate management of electricity usage data.