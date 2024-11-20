Pakistani Stars Shine in Squash Championship Quarterfinals

The Chief of Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship at the Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad, has reached an electrifying stage, with Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal, M Ashab Irfan, and Noor Zaman advancing to the quarterfinals.

The tournament, organized by the Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Serena Hotels, offers a prize pool of $15,000 and features top-ranked players from across the globe.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Federation Extraordinary Congress Postponed

The quarterfinals, scheduled for Wednesday, promise thrilling encounters:

– Nasir Iqbal (Pakistan) vs. Seif Elshanwy (Egypt)

– M Ashab Irfan (Pakistan) vs. Rowan Damming (Netherlands)

– Noor Zaman (Pakistan) vs. Perry Malik (England)

– Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egypt) vs. Darren Pragasam (Malaysia)

Tuesday’s second-round matches delivered high-octane action, with notable victories:

– Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egypt) outlasted Duncan Lee (Malaysia) 11-9, 14-12, 13-11 in a gruelling 41-minute battle.

– Darren Pragasam (Malaysia) overcame Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam 9-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-6 in just 30 minutes.

– Nasir Iqbal thrilled the home crowd with a hard-fought 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-7 win over Yasin Shodhy (Egypt) in 48 minutes.

– M Ashab Irfan triumphed over wildcard Abdullah Nawaz (Pakistan) 10-12, 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 in a 45-minute contest.

– Noor Zaman kept Pakistan’s hopes alive by defeating Hazem Hossam (Egypt) 12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9 in 38 minutes.

The championship features nine Pakistani players alongside 15 world-ranked competitors hailing from Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. The event highlights Pakistan’s rich squash legacy while showcasing international talent on home soil.

The Chief of Air Staff Squash Championship underscores Pakistan’s commitment to reviving its dominance in the sport. With local stars making their mark against formidable international opponents, the stage is set for an exciting finish.

*Nasir Iqbal, M Ashab Irfan, and Noor Zaman Carry Pakistan’s Hopes in International Showdown*