PEC Launches Free AI Training for Pakistani Engineers 

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) is set to launch a free online training program on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to equip engineers with cutting-edge skills in AI. The six-week training course commencing on December 1, 2024, is designed to introduce engineers to generative AI technology, its applications, and practical model-building techniques.

The program, developed in collaboration with PakAngels Silicon Valley USA, iCode Guru, and Aspire Pakistan, offers participants an opportunity to gain international certification with a traceable QR code. The training is tailored for engineers registered with PEC, engineering managers, university engineering faculty and students, and corporate sponsorship partners.

According to the PEC, the program emphasizes the significance of early adoption of AI technologies, offering participants several advantages, including automating time-consuming tasks to enhance efficiency and expanding capabilities beyond traditional engineering methods. The training is being organized considering the global market for generative AI is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032.

Engineers participating in the course will learn to solve complex problems using AI models to analyze data and run simulations, generate creative designs and innovative solutions, and develop sophisticated engineering software without writing code. The program is a testament to PEC’s commitment to fostering technological advancements in Pakistan’s engineering sector and preparing professionals for an AI-driven future.

According to PEC, interested participants can register for the program through the official PEC website at (link unavailable), scan the QR code on the flyer, or contact [email protected] for assistance. With the global AI market expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, this program is a valuable opportunity for engineers to stay ahead of the curve and develop the skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven world.