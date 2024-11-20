People’s Bus Service Gets Live-Tracking Command Centre

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated the Command and Control Centre for the People’s Bus Service on Tuesday.

The center is located in Clifton at the Sindh Mass Transit Authority office. It will monitor and live-track bus operations across Sindh.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the system will ensure proper monitoring and provide timely instructions to the bus service.

The center will also ensure passenger convenience by tracking live videos and monitoring staff behavior.

Passengers can report issues like overcharging or lost items, which will be addressed through surveillance footage.