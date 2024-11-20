Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to Get a Cheaper Model in 2025

Samsung is reportedly adding a second foldable flip phone to its 2025 lineup. Alongside the expected Galaxy Z Flip 7, a more affordable “Fan Edition” model, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, is also rumored to launch.

While likely sharing the same display as the standard Flip 7, the FE model is expected to feature less powerful cameras and a different, less potent chipset. The success of this cost-cutting strategy will likely depend on the final price difference between the two models.

Samsung did recently introduce an additional model for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it is a more premium variant with a slimmer profile. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to go the opposite route instead.

A price difference of just $100-$200 might not deter most buyers, and a greater price gap could significantly boost foldable phone sales. This insight comes from typically reliable display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Earlier this month, rumors suggested the Galaxy Z Flip FE would utilize the Exynos 2400 SoC, the same chip found in some versions of the Galaxy S24 series. But by the time the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE comes out, the Exynos 2400 will be over a year old, which may be a cause for concern for some.

However, since the Z Flip 7 FE is meant to be a watered-down flagship model, it would make sense to use an older chipset, especially one that can provide flagship tier performance for cheap.