Your Instagram Feed Will Get a Reset Button Soon

On Tuesday, Instagram announced it’s testing a feature that lets users reset their feed recommendations. This reset gives users a fresh start, effectively restarting the algorithm responsible for the content displayed on the Explore page, home feed, and even the Reels tab.

The feature aims to help users who find their recommendations are no longer relevant to them. For instance, if a user previously enjoyed recipe videos but no longer does, they can use the reset to refresh their feed and potentially see less of that type of content.

This is similar to what TikTok introduced last year for its “For You” feed.

After resetting Instagram recommendations, the algorithm will re-personalize content suggestions over time based on user interactions with posts and accounts. The reset process also offers users the option to review their following list and unfollow accounts whose content they no longer wish to see.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri clarified in an Instagram video that the feature isn’t intended for frequent use, but rather when users need a complete refresh of their content recommendations.

Here is what he said:

It’s going to make your Instagram much less interesting at first, because we’re going to treat you as if we know nothing about your interests and it will take some time to learn those again. So it’s not something I recommend doing all the time — but if you do end up in a place where you really don’t feel good about your experience, this gives you an out.

There is no fixed launch date for this feature yet, but we will let you know once it becomes available in Pakistan.