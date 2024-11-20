Zindigi Prize Hosts First International Regionals in Kenya, Making Impact Beyond Borders

Zindigi Prize, Pakistan’s first homegrown entrepreneurial community by Zindigi – powered by JS Bank, takes its first step onto the global stage with inaugural regionals in Kenya, empowering changemakers worldwide.

This milestone event took place at St. Paul’s University, Limuru Campus, where over 50 startups from various universities across Kenya participated in a day filled with inspiring pitches, engaging speeches, and vibrant social performances.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr. Abraham, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academics at St. Paul’s University, and Mr. Lenox Omondi, CEO and Founder of Ecobana, recognized as one of Africa’s leading startups. Their presence, along with over 10 judges and industry experts, added depth and insight to the competition, offering invaluable guidance to the young innovators.

The Zindigi Prize Kenya Regionals concluded with remarkable talent and innovation on display. Leading the winners’ circle, Mount Kenya University secured the top spot with NanaHeal Enterprise, demonstrating exceptional entrepreneurial vision.

The 1st Runner-Up was from Africa Nazarene University with their innovative venture, Rizz, followed by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology as the 2nd Runner-Up with their impressive project, TransSpotter.

Dr. Abraham expressed his pride in hosting the event, stating: “It’s a proud moment for all of us to welcome Zindigi Prize from Pakistan. This initiative has effectively bridged the gap between academia and industry, fostering real-world learning and growth.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Lenox Omondi shared: “My startup gained recognition in Kenya through a platform like Zindigi Prize. Platforms like this offer students the opportunity to cultivate their ideas and evolve into successful entrepreneurs. We are proud to have an international community like Zindigi Prize, which empowers our youth to pursue their dreams and strengthen the economy.”

Adeel Hijazi, Chief Marketing Officer at Zindigi, commented on the international expansion, saying: “We envision Zindigi Prize as more than just the largest social entrepreneurship competition. Our goal is to establish it as a premier innovation network, fostering connections and driving innovation among startups, no matter where they originate.”

This event marks a significant step for Zindigi Prize in its mission to empower young entrepreneurs and create a thriving global community of innovators. As Zindigi Prize continues to grow, it remains committed to nurturing the next generation of change-makers across borders.