Hyundai Unveils its Top-of-The-Line Ioniq 9 Electric SUV

Hyundai has introduced its latest electric SUV, the Ioniq 9, built on the advanced E-GMP platform. This three-row SUV offers eco-friendly materials, spacious interiors, and an impressive range of over 482 kilometers.
Exterior
The Ioniq 9 features an “aerosthetic” design, combining futuristic styling with aerodynamic efficiency. It includes eight-bit headlights and taillights and achieves a low drag coefficient of 0.259 Cd.
The SUV is available in 16 exterior colors, including exclusive options like Celadon Gray Matte and Cosmic Blue Pearl. The eco-friendly theme continues with a special paint made from recycled tire waste.
Interior
The Ioniq 9 offers a spacious cabin with seating for six or seven passengers, depending on the configuration. The Relaxation Seats in the second row feature a massage function, and the first and second rows can lay completely flat.
The interior materials are eco-friendly, including sustainably sourced leather, recycled fabric, and wool. The dashboard features dual 12.0-inch displays, including a central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. An optional 14-speaker Bose audio system enhances the audio experience.
The rear cargo area provides 21.8 cubic feet of space, expandable to 46.7 cubic feet with the third-row seats folded. A front trunk, or “frunk,” adds additional storage capacity.
Performance
Ioniq 9 comes with a 110.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack and three powertrain options.
- The single-motor Long Range model produces 215 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque, with a range of 539 kilometers per charge.
- The dual-motor Long Range version offers 310 hp and 603 Nm of torque, while the Performance model delivers 430 hp and 698 Nm of torque.
The Performance variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 200 km/h. Using a 350-kilowatt DC fast charger, the Ioniq 9 can recharge from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes.
Pricing
Hyundai has not officially announced the pricing, but experts expect the Ioniq 9 to start in the mid-$50,000 range and go up to $80,000, depending on the trim and features. The Ioniq 9 is set to go on sale early next year, targeting families and eco-conscious buyers.
