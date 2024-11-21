KP Fixes Quota in Govt Jobs for Transgenders

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a 0.5% job quota for transgender individuals in government departments, aiming to promote inclusivity and equal employment opportunities.

To qualify for recruitment, transgender candidates must register with the Department of Zakat and Ushr and the Department of Women Development. The initiative focuses on appointments for positions up to Grade 15, with applicants required to meet the qualifications and criteria for the respective roles.

This policy represents a progressive step toward addressing systemic discrimination and fostering inclusivity for the transgender community, a group that has historically faced social and economic marginalization, as well as limited access to education and healthcare.