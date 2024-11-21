MG Pakistan Celebrates 100 Years With Discounts on HS

MG Motors Pakistan has unveiled a 100-Year Celebration Offer on their popular MG HS SUV, providing discounts of up to Rs. 5 lac. This limited-time deal is available on select stock and is valid until December 2024.

Under this offer, the prices for the MG HS variants are as follows:

Variant Current Price Offer Price Difference Excite PKR 7,199,000 PKR 6,849,000 PKR 350,000 Essence PKR 8,099,000 PKR 7,699,000 PKR 400,000 2.0T AWD PKR 9,299,000 PKR 8,799,000 PKR 500,000

MG HS Excite Features

Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Engine.

Power : 160 hp, 250 Nm torque.

Transmission : 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Panoramic sunroof.

10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Push-start button and keyless entry.

Adaptive Cruise Control.

MG HS Essence Features

Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Engine.

Power: 160 hp, 250 Nm torque.

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Leather interior.

Intelligent driver-assist system.

360-degree camera.

Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Detection.

MG HS 2.0T AWD Features

Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged Petrol Engine.

Power: 225 hp, 360 Nm torque.

Transmission: 6-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.

Enhanced AWD performance.

Heated and ventilated leather seats.

Ambient lighting with multiple color options.

Advanced safety tech with Emergency Braking and Collision Warning.

For booking and additional information, please visit your nearest MG dealership.