MG Pakistan Celebrates 100 Years With Discounts on HS

MG Motors Pakistan has unveiled a 100-Year Celebration Offer on their popular MG HS SUV, providing discounts of up to Rs. 5 lac. This limited-time deal is available on select stock and is valid until December 2024.
Under this offer, the prices for the MG HS variants are as follows:
|Variant
|Current Price
|Offer Price
|Difference
|Excite
|PKR 7,199,000
|PKR 6,849,000
|PKR 350,000
|Essence
|PKR 8,099,000
|PKR 7,699,000
|PKR 400,000
|2.0T AWD
|PKR 9,299,000
|PKR 8,799,000
|PKR 500,000
MG HS Excite Features
- Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Engine.
- Power: 160 hp, 250 Nm torque.
- Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
- Panoramic sunroof.
- 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- Push-start button and keyless entry.
- Adaptive Cruise Control.
MG HS Essence Features
- Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Engine.
- Power: 160 hp, 250 Nm torque.
- Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
- Leather interior.
- Intelligent driver-assist system.
- 360-degree camera.
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Detection.
MG HS 2.0T AWD Features
- Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged Petrol Engine.
- Power: 225 hp, 360 Nm torque.
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.
- Enhanced AWD performance.
- Heated and ventilated leather seats.
- Ambient lighting with multiple color options.
- Advanced safety tech with Emergency Braking and Collision Warning.
For booking and additional information, please visit your nearest MG dealership.
