Police Crack Down on Illegal Minibus Terminals in Mansehra

The police in Mansehra launched a crackdown on Wednesday to address illegal minibus terminals and traffic violations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Waheed Khan stated that unauthorized minibus terminals operating without legal approval have been shut down. He added that terminal owners had been warned through notices but failed to comply.

During the operation, police seized vehicles with tinted windows and pressure horns. Drivers found violating traffic laws were fined on the spot.

The crackdown also targeted underage bikers. Several motorcycles ridden by minors were impounded as part of the effort to ensure road safety.

The police are taking strict measures to maintain order and improve traffic conditions in the city and surrounding areas.