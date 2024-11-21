THCCL Denies Rumors of Plant Shutdown, Says False Information Presented by Competitor

Thatta Cement Company Limited (PSX: THCCL) Thursday denied rumors about alleged abrupt shutdown of its plant.

“The Company wishes to bring to the attention of the Exchange the false information presented by one of our competitors during their Corporate Briefing session held on November 20, 2024, regarding alleged abrupt shutdown of our plant,” it said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

In accordance with Regulation 5.6.2 of the PSX Rule Book, we categorically deny these rumors and wish to clarify that the information circulating is inaccurate, THCCL added.

The company urged all stakeholders to disregard any such news regarding the alleged abrupt shutdown of its plant, whether broadcast on electronic media, published in newspapers, magazines, or any other platform, unless officially confirmed by an authorized representative of the company through the appropriate channels.

It further confirmed that it has been successfully using local coal for the past three years without any adverse effects on its cement plant. Furthermore, our plant is fully operational, and no abrupt shutdown has occurred. We trust that this clarification addresses the matter, the company said.