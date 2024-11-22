Heavy Industries Taxila Converts HAVAL H6 into High-End Armored Security Vehicle

Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) has converted the Chinese-manufactured HAVAL H6 into a high-end armored security vehicle. The vehicle, priced at Rs. 20 million, offers advanced protection and engineering upgrades.
In collaboration with SAZGAR, HIT has equipped the HAVAL H6 with B6-level armor protection. It can withstand 7.62x51mm ballistic rounds and explosions from two DM51 hand grenades.
The technical upgrades include an enhanced braking system, improved tire configurations, and a redesigned suspension system. The HIT team has also boosted the engine’s performance by 20% through advanced chip technology.
Despite its armor, the vehicle maintains a balance between performance and load capacity. The center of gravity has been optimized to ensure stability.
Designed for security-conscious businesses and individuals, the armored HAVAL H6 combines luxury and protection, offering a safe and stylish transportation solution.
Via: Business Recorder
