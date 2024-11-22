News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Rawalpindi Metro Bus Closed for 4 Days

By Saqib | Published Nov 22, 2024

The Metro bus service in Rawalpindi will remain suspended for four days, from November 28 to December 1, due to track restoration work.

The service will not operate between Saddar Station and Faizabad during this period. However, the buses will continue to run as usual between Faizabad and Pak Secretariat, according to the administration.

From December 2, the Metro bus service will resume normal operations on the entire route, from Saddar Station to Pak Secretariat.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys carefully and use alternative routes or transport options between Saddar and Faizabad until the service resumes.

