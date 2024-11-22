Shell Pakistan Celebrates Young Pakistani Entrepreneurs at the 11th Tameer Awards

Recently acquired by Wafi Energy, Shell Pakistan—one of the country’s longest-standing multinational corporations—hosted the grand finale of the 11th Tameer Awards 2024. The event celebrated and honored enthusiastic and aspiring entrepreneurs of Pakistan.

The 11th edition of the Tameer Awards attracted over 400 applications, with 30 finalists selected across six categories. The event brought together a distinguished jury panel, comprising business leaders, industry professionals, and academic experts, who played a key role in evaluating the candidates. Following in-depth pitches to the respective jury members, the winners and runners-up in each category were chosen for their innovation and excellence.

The grand winners of the 11th Tameer Awards 2024 were:

For Circular Economy, The Natural Fiber Company by Mohammad Faraz Khokhar, a startup transforming banana stem waste into eco-friendly products like ropes, fabric, and bags.

For Clean Energy Solutions, Green City by Zain Ali Siddiqui, a smart energy management system that optimizes renewable energy use through AI and data analytics. For Empowering Women, DiabEazy by Mahnoor Rizwan, an AI-powered diabetes management platform offering personalized solutions, telemedicine, educational resources, and a supportive community that helps individuals manage their health and reduce healthcare costs.

For Technology Innovation, Fortify by Sidra Shakeel, a SaaS-based ERP solution tailored for real estate businesses, streamlining operations like rent collection, CRM, financial management; automating processes and improves decision-making. For Transportation and Mobility, Naya Raasta by Fahd Ahmed Farid, an idea to build green roads to reduce heat in cities by using titanium dioxide and dyes in road material to reflect sunlight, improving road durability and lowering maintenance costs.

For Bright Ideas, EcoFoil – Seal the Flavour by Maryam Butt, an idea offering reusable, chemical-free alternative to plastic wrap and foil, reducing waste and pollution.

The runners up were: Royella Foods for Circular Economy, Voltshare Technology for Clean Energy Solutions, Zarai Baramdaat for Empowering Women, LibXR for Technology Innovation, EV Square for Transportation and Mobility and EF-3F (Environment Friendly Fuel, Feed, Fertilizer) for Bright Ideas.

The Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, stated: “Each year, we continue to be inspired by the exceptional talent and creativity displayed by these young entrepreneurs. We take immense pride in supporting their journeys through our Tameer program. It is uplifting to witness the wealth of talent emerging within our country. We are confident that these bright minds will drive innovation, progress, and prosperity, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow for all.”

Since its inception, Tameer has aimed to strengthen the local economy by encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship. Over a million youth have been engaged through this program. 10 Pakistani entrepreneurs won International Trade Grants worth PKR 3.8 million to visit seven countries and expand their market globally. Nine Tameer entrepreneurs won the global Shell ‘Top Ten Innovators Awards worth PKR 10.4 million, receiving global and national recognition.