A Revolutionary Approach to Cancer, and the Role of Art in Healing: A Series of Talks by Dr. Azra Raza at LUMS

“No one is winning the war on cancer.” These sobering words from Dr. Azra Raza, a globally renowned oncologist, author, and professor at Columbia University, echoed across a captivated audience at LUMS, where she held a series of thought-provoking talks from November 20-22.

Quoting literary greats like Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, and Emily Dickinson, Dr. Raza seamlessly wove together science, poetry, and the resilience of the human spirit in her talks. She challenged conventional thinking, urging a shift from reactive care to proactive prevention.

Despite billions of dollars spent on cancer research, she noted that treatment today still follows the approach of ‘slash, poison, and burn’.

In a joint session with Dr. Stavroula Kousteni, Professor of Biophysics at Columbia University, Dr. Raza called for a revolutionary, patient-centric approach that begins with detecting the disease at the first cell, the point where wellness begins to transition into illness. Her acclaimed book, The First Cell: And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last, delves deeply into these themes, and has been hailed for its bold critique of conventional treatment.

Dr. Raza’s philosophy recognizes the interconnectedness of empathy, art, and science. Over the course of several talks she explored larger existential crises, including climate change, through the timeless wisdom of poetry, stating “Not only is poetry possible in this age, it is precisely what we need to provide the helium for our sagging spirits”.

Her recitation of classic Urdu works, with her simple yet profound interpretations, inspired the audience to reconnect with their language and cultural heritage. She urged students to embrace the depth of Urdu literature, calling it a source of wisdom and emotional resilience in today’s fast-paced world. She also highlighted the need for collective human action, arguing that “Van Gogh could stand by himself and paint the starry nights—art is ‘I,’ but science is ‘we.’ It has to be a community effort.”

These sessions were hosted by key LUMS initiatives: the Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature, the Two Cultures Initiative, and the Ferozsons Initiative for Research Excellence. They were moderated by LUMS faculty, including Drs. Basit Bilal Koshul, Ali Usman Qasmi, Shaper Mirza, and Fatima Fayyaz.

Dr. Raza’s talks at LUMS drew a wide audience both in-person and via livestream – with venues packed with academics, business leaders, renowned writers, and prominent figures from across Lahore. Her sessions served as a call to action to rethink not just the way we approach medicine but life’s greatest challenges, leaving participants with a renewed appreciation for the Urdu word, and the fusion of science and art to tackle the pressing challenges of our age.