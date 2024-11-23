Amazon Invests Additional $4 Billion in AI Company Anthropic

Amazon is deepening its partnership with artificial intelligence company Anthropic, investing an additional $4 billion. This doubles Amazon’s investment in Anthropic, bringing the total to $8 billion.

While Amazon remains a minority stakeholder, the agreement designates Amazon Web Services (AWS) as Anthropic’s primary cloud and training partner. A key component of the deal, previously reported by The Information, requires Anthropic to utilize Amazon’s Trainium and Inferentia AI chips for developing future foundation models, instead of relying on competitor Nvidia’s technology.

Furthermore, Anthropic will partner with Amazon’s Annapurna Labs to develop future generations of Trainium AI accelerator chips.

Here is what the company said in its press release:

Through deep technical collaboration, we’re writing low-level kernels that allow us to directly interface with the Trainium silicon, and contribute to the AWS Neuron software stack to strengthen Trainium. Our engineers work closely with Annapurna’s chip design team to extract maximum computational efficiency from the hardware, which we plan to leverage to train our most advanced foundation models.

This comes as Anthropic anticipates spending over $2.7 billion by year’s end. With previous funding rounds totaling $9.7 billion, and now an additional $4 billion from Amazon, the company secures substantial resources to compete with rivals like OpenAI in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

This not only helps Amazon grow the market for its AWS AI chips but also aids in reducing reliance on Nvidia, which has previously claimed the title of the most valuable company in the world thanks to its AI chip business.