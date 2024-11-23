Elderly Man Allegedly Killed For Not Paying License Fee in Multan

An elderly man lost his life in Multan’s Sital Mari area after reportedly being assaulted by a traffic warden.
The victim’s family alleges that the warden demanded money to issue a driving license. When the elderly man refused, he was allegedly attacked, which led to his death.
A spokesperson for the traffic police has denied the claims of violence. They stated that Rs. 2,000 was requested as a license fee, not as a bribe.
The police have moved the deceased’s body to Nishtar Hospital for further examination. Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the facts behind this tragic incident.
