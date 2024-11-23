Metro Service in Lahore Limited Amid PTI Protest

In response to the PTI protest, Metro bus services have been disrupted in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, causing inconvenience for passengers.

In Lahore, the Metrobus service is operating on a limited route from Gajjumata to MAO College. Operations Manager Uzair Shah confirmed that this limited service will continue throughout the day. The restrictions are due to road closures caused by the protest.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the entire Metrobus service has been suspended. Authorities took this step to prevent disruptions and manage the impact of the protest.

These measures have left many passengers stranded, with limited public transportation options. Commuters in all three cities face significant challenges as authorities aim to maintain order during the protest.