Rawalpindi Railway Overwhelmed as Roads Are Closed

Authorities have blocked key transport routes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore ahead of the PTI protest planned for November 24. This has caused widespread disruption, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Motorways and bus terminals have been closed, forcing many people to turn to trains as their only travel option. Rawalpindi Railway Station has been overwhelmed with passengers, resulting in overcrowding and long queues. Many travelers have been unable to secure tickets due to high demand.

Shuttle train services have been arranged to manage the crowd, but they have not been enough to meet the demand. Railway authorities have announced an additional shuttle train to depart at 4 pm to help clear the backlog of passengers.

Despite the restrictions, PTI leaders have vowed to proceed with their planned protest, while citizens face ongoing difficulties navigating the travel chaos.