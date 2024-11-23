Redmi Unveils Updated Logo with More Info on Turbo and K Series Phones

Redmi, now officially rebranded as ‘REDMI’, is setting the stage for a shift in its identity and product lineup.

Alongside the “new name”, the company is reworking its smartphone offerings, placing itself as a more competitive player in the mid-range and flagship markets.

The ‘REDMI’ K80 Series

The upcoming K80 lineup, including the K80 Pro, is set to be a notable product update. Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group’s mobile phone division, has promised that the K80 Pro will deliver a flagship-level experience, featuring cutting-edge performance and designs.

As always with the K series, the K80 Pro is expected to showcase top-tier hardware powered by the latest Snapdragon or Dimensity SoC. It will be specifically designed for gamers and power users. It will include improved thermal management, faster charging, and industry-leading displays.

ALSO READ Global Rollout for Xiaomi’s Hyper OS 2 Update Leaked

REDMI Turbo Series

As for the upcoming Turbo series, it will occupy the $280 to $420 price range, at least in China. International prices are expected to be higher as always. Although specifics are still emerging, the Turbo models will certainly include robust mid-range chipsets, substantial batteries, and cutting-edge displays.

The K80 series and Turbo series will feature high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, offering smoother visuals for gaming and videos. The cameras will come with advanced AI and top-quality sensors, but not quite flagship quality. Fast charging, possibly 100W or more, will ensure quick top-ups alongside big battery capacities.

ALSO READ Redmi Turbo 4 and 4 Pro in the Works With Flagship Grade Chips

Xiaomi GM Wang Teng Thomas emphasized that REDMI will maintain its commitment to offering the best value for money, regardless of price range. While prices for REDMI smartphones will increase slightly due to Xiaomi’s shift to premium pricing, REDMI intends to ensure its devices remain unpaired in quality and affordability within their segments.