Samsung Takes Another Jab at Apple Users for Being iSheep

Samsung has released a new ad targeting its rival, Apple, and its users in yet another mocking attempt.

The ad depicts iPhone users as followers of a mysterious figure named “Simon,” telling people what to do just like the popular “Simon Says” game. While “iSheep” isn’t explicitly used, the comparison is hard to miss.

Check out the ad for yourself on X.

The campaign’s tagline, “If you try to fit in, you won’t stand out,” suggests that Apple users simply blend in, while Samsung positions itself as the alternative for those who want to stand out. This approach also plays on Apple’s historical “Think Different” branding, ironically turning the narrative on its head by framing Samsung as the innovative choice.

As always, the Samsung ad has sparked mixed reactions. Critics have pointed out that reducing the debate between Apple and Samsung to a dichotomy of “fitting in” versus “standing out” oversimplifies consumer choices. Others have noted that Samsung’s reliance on familiar marketing tropes detracts from its critique of Apple’s approach.

However, users should remember that this is just a playful jab at a rival company for some social media engagement. We all know it is not going to deter any loyalists.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has targeted Apple directly in its advertisements. The rivalry between the two companies has often extended into their marketing campaigns, with Samsung consistently positioning itself as an alternative to Apple’s ecosystem.

Whether the campaign resonates with its audience or not, it continues the long-standing tradition of tech giants leveraging competitive marketing to reinforce their brand identities and target loyal customer bases.

