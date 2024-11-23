Tecno Pop 9 Launched in India With New Helio G50 Chipset

By Afaq Wajdan Malik | Published Nov 23, 2024 | 4:50 pm

Tecno has introduced its budget-friendly Pop 9 smartphone in India, offering impressive features for just $80. First launched in August and revamped for various markets, Pop 9 now comes with a MediaTek Helio G50 chipset in India.

Design and Display

Tecno Pop 9 brings a familiar yet refreshed design to the entry-level segment. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a punch-hole design that integrates animations and notifications, inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island. The back of the phone features a camera island reminiscent of the iPhone 15’s design. However, Tecno’s implementation is minimalist, housing a single rear sensor.

Pop 9 is available in three stylish colors: Glittery White, Lime Green, and Startrail Black.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, the Indian variant of the Tecno Pop 9 comes with the MediaTek Helio G50 chipset, offering improved performance over the Unisoc T615 in its African counterpart. The device includes 3 GB of RAM, expandable to 6 GB through Tecno’s Memory Fusion feature, and 64 GB of internal storage.

Camera

Pop 9 features a 13 MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), capable of capturing decent shots for everyday use. On the front, an 8 MP camera handles selfies and video calls, positioned within the punch-hole design.

Battery and Pricing

Powering the Tecno Pop 9 is a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging. Priced at just INR 6,699 (~$80), the device provides excellent value for money.

It will be available for purchase starting November 26 on Amazon India.

Tecno Pop 9 Specifications (Indian Version)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G50
CPU Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 – India
GPU PowerVR GE8320 – India
OS Android 14 (Go edition)
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.67″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 90Hz,
RAM 3 GB, 4 GB
Storage 64 GB, 128 GB
Card Slot Yes
Main Camera 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), AF
Auxiliary lens
Front Camera 8 MP
Colors Glittery White, Lime Green, Startrail Black
Fingerprint sensor Side-mounted
Battery
 5,000 mAh, 15W wired charging
Price
 $80

