Tecno Pop 9 Launched in India With New Helio G50 Chipset

Tecno Pop 9 Specifications (Indian Version)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G50
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 – India
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320 – India
|OS
|Android 14 (Go edition)
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.67″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 90Hz,
|RAM
|3 GB, 4 GB
|Storage
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Card Slot
|Yes
|Main Camera
|13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), AF
Auxiliary lens
|Front Camera
|8 MP
|Colors
|Glittery White, Lime Green, Startrail Black
|Fingerprint sensor
|Side-mounted
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 15W wired charging
|Price
|$80
