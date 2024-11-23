UMT Ranked #1 Private Sector University in Pakistan by Times Higher Education Rankings

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has once again proven its excellence and quality by securing a remarkable achievement in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Research Science Rankings 2025.

UMT has not only been ranked as the No. 1 private university in Pakistan but has also achieved 201–250 positions globally. This is a significant milestone that underscores the university’s commitment to academic excellence.

The THE Interdisciplinary Research Science Ranking 2025 is being presented for the first time, focusing on inter-disciplinary research in science. It examines various aspects of research, resources, and achievements. UMT has earned a prominent place among the 30 universities in Pakistan, strengthening its reputation as a leader in higher education.

President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad congratulated the faculty, staff, students and the entire UMT family on this achievement. He stated that this success is a testament to UMT’s commitment to world-class research, innovation, and academic dedication. Mr Murad further stated that, the day is not far when UMT will be counted among the world’s top universities. This achievement has further elevated UMT’s reputation on the global stage.

Ibrahim Murad also highlighted that this remarkable achievement of UMT is a shining example for the development of the Pakistani education system and its competitiveness at the global level.

The Times Higher Education Rankings 2025 is based on 11 key performance indicators, including funding and research resources, success measures, infrastructure, administrative support, research promotion and the number of publications. The rankings aim to highlight universities that excel in interdisciplinary research, playing a crucial role in addressing modern global challenges.