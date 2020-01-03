Shan Masood to be Named as Multan Sultans Captain

The left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood has been chosen as Multan Sultans captain for the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), media reports have informed.

Shan Masood, who also featured for Quetta in the previous edition, will be replacing Shoaib Malik as the skipper.

PSL franchise Multan Sultans failed miserably under Malik’s captaincy; winning 4 and losing 5 out of the 10 games with a total of 9 points.

Following the PSL draft, a fan inquired about the captain and this is what Ali Khan had to say:

Soon. It will be a shaandaar choice. 😏 https://t.co/5tG9G5xsrD — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) December 28, 2019

He further clarified that the captain definitely will not be a foreigner, which was later confirmed by Rashid Latif himself as well.

Pareshaan na ho. 😏 https://t.co/IJLzQPlHr6 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) December 28, 2019

Rashid Latif, who has been close to PSL franchises, also commented on the post and named Shan Masood as the choice.

Shan Masood — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 28, 2019

Do you think Shan Masood is a good candidate to lead Multan Sultans forward? Let us know in the comments section below.